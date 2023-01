Benn provided a power-play goal in Dallas' 4-0 win against Arizona on Saturday.

Benn has 18 goals and 42 points in 48 contests in 2022-23. He extended his point streak to five games with Saturday's marker. Benn is bouncing back nicely after he recorded 18 goals and 46 points in 82 contests in 2021-22. That's despite the fact that the 33-year-old entered Saturday's action averaging 15:23 of ice time in 2022-23, which is down from 16:45 last season.