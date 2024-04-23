Benn scored a goal on seven shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Benn got loose on a breakaway sprung by Wyatt Johnston's pass, and it resulted in the Stars' first goal of the game. The 34-year-old Benn had 21 goals, 39 helpers, 164 shots on net and 110 hits in another solid campaign despite seeing regular third-line usage. He'll continue in that role in the postseason, in addition to his time on the top power-play unit, where he earned 22 of his 60 points during the regular season.