Benn (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus Nashville, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn exited Friday's win over the Predators in the second period after suffering a lower-body injury, and he wasn't able to practice Saturday, but he has yet to be ruled out of Sunday's rematch. Another update on the 31-year-old forward's status should be released prior to puck drop against Nashville.