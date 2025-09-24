Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that Benn is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Benn wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's practice session, but Gulutzan said that the team is simply being cautious since there are still just over two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season. The 36-year-old has appeared in at least 80 regular-season games in each of the last four campaigns, and he logged 16 goals, 33 assists, 114 hits, 70 PIM and 45 blocked shots while averaging 15:18 of ice time across 80 regular-season outings last year.