Stars' Jamie Benn: Day-to-day with upper-body issue

Benn (upper body) remains day-to-day, per Stars coach Jim Montgomery, who also clarifies that the forward is not in concussion protocol, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn reportedly was removed from Wednesday's clash with the Devils for precautionary reasons, but not before the top-line center bagged his second goal in as many games. We strongly advise against making any rash fantasy hockey decisions involving Benn, as his injury does not seem to be all that serious.