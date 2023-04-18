Benn notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild.

Benn set up a Roope Hintz tally in the second period. Over his last nine games, Benn has two goals and six assists. The 33-year-old will likely be expected to take on bigger minutes if Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) misses time. Benn had 78 points (30 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-23 rating through 82 regular-season contests, mainly playing in a middle-six role.