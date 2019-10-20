Stars' Jamie Benn: Delivers helper

Benn registered an assist and two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Benn set up Roope Hintz for the game-tying goal and the first of four unanswered tallies for the Stars. The veteran forward now has four points through 10 games, with a helper in each of his last two games. The Benn-Hintz-Corey Perry line from Saturday's contest looks like a keeper for coach Jim Montgomery, who has juggled his forward lines in an attempt to spark some offense.