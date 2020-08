Benn recorded three assists, a plus-3 rating and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Benn played provider for his linemates, setting up Tyler Seguin once and Alexander Radulov twice in the contest. The 31-year-old Benn started slow in the playoffs, but he has racked up two goals and five helpers in his last seven outings. He's added 25 hits and 26 shots on goal in 10 postseason games overall.