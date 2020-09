Benn had an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Benn set up the first of Joe Pavelski's two goals in the contest. That positive moment would be outweighed by Benn's tripping penalty in overtime, which led to the Lightning's game-winning goal. Through 25 games, Benn has eight goals, 11 helpers, 67 shots, 80 hits and 32 PIM.