Stars' Jamie Benn: Dishes helper Wednesday

Benn recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Benn had a down year with 53 points in 78 regular season games. With the assist Wednesday, Benn has 21 points in 20 career playoffs games, as the winger seems to elevate his game in the spring. Benn will likely be a valuable option for fantasy owners given his track record in the postseason.