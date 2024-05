Benn logged two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Benn has two goals and four helpers during his current four-game point streak, with all of that offense coming at even strength. The 34-year-old helped out on Wyatt Johnston's go-ahead goal in the second period and Miro Heiskanen's empty-netter in the third. Benn is up to 13 points, 34 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 16 playoff contests as a reliable veteran in a middle-six role.