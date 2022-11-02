Benn notched a pair of power-play assists, seven shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Benn set up Roope Hintz on the first goal of the game and did the same for Joe Pavelski on the last tally. Through 10 contests, Benn has earned five assists, four of which have come on the power play. He's added 22 shots on net, 16 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating. Fantasy managers will appreciate the physicality, but he needs to start generating more consistent offense to maintain his value in standard formats.