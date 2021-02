Benn produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The play started with Miro Heiskanen saving a near-certain empty-net goal from the Hurricanes. Three passes later, Benn set up Joe Pavelski for the game-tying goal. The 31-year-old Benn has seven points, 20 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through eight games this season. The helper Saturday was Benn's first power-play point of the year.