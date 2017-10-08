Play

Stars' Jamie Benn: Doesn't get on board, but leads team in shots

Benn tied for the team lead with six shots in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

It wasn't a banner night, but even when he doesn't put a point on the board, Benn can contribute. He finished Saturday's game with six shots, five hits, and a minus-1 rating.

