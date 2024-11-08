Benn logged an assist, fired six shots on goal, levied three hits and won all 16 of his faceoffs in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

That level of dominance in the faceoff circle is extremely rare, and it's all the more impressive since it was just the third time in 12 games Benn has taken 10 or more draws. He often functions as a winger on the Stars' third line as well as playing on the power play. The forward has two goals and two assists over his last five games as he tries to bounce back from a quiet start to the campaign. Overall, he has six points, 22 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating.