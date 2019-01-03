Stars' Jamie Benn: Done for night Wednesday

Benn left to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Devils and will not return due to an upper-body injury.

There's some serious cause for concern for Dallas should the issue prevent Benn from taking the ice in the near future. For now, it's best to consider the star winger day-to-day as a matchup with the defending champs looms Friday.

