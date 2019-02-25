Stars' Jamie Benn: Doubtful for Tuesday
Benn (upper body) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
"Doubtful" doesn't definitely mean he's out, but it sounds incredibly unlikely that Benn will be able to give it a go. As such, you should make plans to be without him, as the Stars surely are. Even in a somewhat disappointing season, the 29-year-old has notched 21 goals in 61 games, and the Stars don't have the depth to replace him. That's especially true given that new addition Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is already out for four weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...