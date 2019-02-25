Stars' Jamie Benn: Doubtful for Tuesday

Benn (upper body) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

"Doubtful" doesn't definitely mean he's out, but it sounds incredibly unlikely that Benn will be able to give it a go. As such, you should make plans to be without him, as the Stars surely are. Even in a somewhat disappointing season, the 29-year-old has notched 21 goals in 61 games, and the Stars don't have the depth to replace him. That's especially true given that new addition Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is already out for four weeks.