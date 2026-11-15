Benn scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

The goal was the 1,000th point of Benn's career, all of which has been with the Stars. He has amassed 418 goals and 582 assists in 1,271 games of regular-season play. The 37-year-old is enjoying a bit of a resurgence lately with three goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. On the year, he has eight points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 19 contests.