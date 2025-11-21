Benn logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Benn has been eased back into action following surgery to repair a collapsed lung. He saw 12:06 of ice time in a fourth-line role Thursday, and he may remain in the bottom six even when he's up to full speed. The helper was his first point to go with three shots, six hits and two PIM over two outings so far. Benn is also playing on the second power-play unit.