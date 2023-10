Benn recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Concerns of Benn enduring a down campaign after last year's 78-point effort have been quieted, as the 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers through five contests. He set up Wyatt Johnston's insurance tally in the third period Tuesday. Benn has added nine shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits, five PIM and a plus-1 rating while playing in a middle-six role to begin the season.