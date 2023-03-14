Benn scored a goal on four shots and added two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

All three of Benn's points came on the power play. He scored on a rebound in the first period, set up Joe Pavelski's deflected goal in the second and also assisted on Jason Robertson's tally in the third. Benn has multiple points in six of his last 10 contests, and he's earned six goals and 10 assists in that span. For the season, the 33-year-old has 28 tallies, 63 points (25 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-24 rating through 67 appearances.