Benn scored a goal on five shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Benn has eight points, including four on the power play, over his last four games. He helped out on a Roope Hintz tally in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second. The 34-year-old Benn has 42 points (16 on the power play), 122 shots on net, 84 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 65 appearances. While he did work with the man advantage Friday, Benn has looked better at even strength on a line with youngsters Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven.