Benn scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Coyotes.

Benn has produced three multi-point efforts in 11 games. His goal Thursday was his first of the year to go with seven assists. The 33-year-old forward has added 27 shots, 16 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating. The Stars have shown solid scoring depth, with Benn showing a bit of life from his third-line role.