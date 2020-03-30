Stars' Jamie Benn: Even-strength scoring dries up
Benn has 19 goals, 39 points and a minus-4 rating in 69 games this season.
Benn's 19 goals and 39 points will both be the lowest totals of his career (not counting the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season) if the NHL doesn't finish the 2019-20 campaign. He scored just 25 even-strength points after totaling 42 last season. The 30-year-old captain will likely be a popular fantasy bounce-back pick next season.
