Head coach Glen Gulutzan said Monday that Benn (upper body) isn't expected to travel on the East Coast portion of the Stars' upcoming road trip, which includes games against Carolina on Tuesday and against Washington on Wednesday, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn exited Sunday's game against Montreal due to an upper-body injury. While Gulutzan said Monday that he doesn't know whether Benn is in the concussion protocol, the 36-year-old had stitches in his nose following Sunday's matchup. Although Benn isn't expected to travel to the East Coast, Gulutzan indicated that the center could join the team for the West Coast portion of the road trip, which begins in San Jose on Saturday and concludes in Utah on Jan. 15.