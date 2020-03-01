Stars' Jamie Benn: Extends point streak to five games

Benn notched an assist, four shots on net and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Benn has racked up a goal and five helpers during his five-game point streak. The 30-year-old forward is up to 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists), 151 shots, 161 hits and 48 PIM through 65 contests this year. This has been one of Benn's best runs of the year -- he could make for a solid DFS play down the stretch if he can keep up his recent success.