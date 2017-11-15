Stars' Jamie Benn: Extends point streak to four with two goals

Benn scored twice on seven shots but was denied in the shootout during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

Benn's first goal was assisted by linemates Alexander Radulov and Mattias Janmark, while Radulov drew the only helper on the second tally. The 28-year-old sniper is showing plenty of scoring ability despite being separated from Tyler Seguin at even strength, as this effort pushed Benn's point streak to four games.

