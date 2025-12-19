Benn scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Benn snapped a four-game slump with the late tally to help ensure the Stars' victory. The 36-year-old has been playing alongside Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson at even strength, though Benn will occasionally see some shifts skipped as the Stars play it safe with his minutes. The longtime captain has five goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 25 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 16 appearances and may be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats for his all-around contributions.