Stars' Jamie Benn: Finally breaking out offensively

Benn scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Vancouver. He also had five shots, two PIM, three hits and was plus-3.

The 30-year-old scored the first two goals of the game for Dallas, including his first power-play strike of the season. After a dreadful start to his season, Benn seems to be finally breaking out offensively with three goals and six points over his last three games. He had managed only six points all season prior to this stretch. If he's available on your waiver wire, scoop him up; he scored at least 26 goals in each of his previous six seasons.