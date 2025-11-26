Benn scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Benn went 20 straight regular-season games without a goal while he was stuck on 399 tallies in his career. He put that drought to rest at 3:48 of the first period, igniting the Stars' offensive explosion in this contest with his 400th career goal. The 36-year-old has earned three points, seven shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating over four appearances since returning from surgery to repair a collapsed lung. Benn was listed on the second line Tuesday, but he saw a team-low 12:22 of ice time and is likely to be more of a bottom-six forward throughout 2025-26.