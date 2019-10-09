Stars' Jamie Benn: Finds first point in Stars win
Benn is finally on the board in 2019-20 after picking up an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Washington on Tuesday.
Benn is coming off a down year that saw him collect just 53 points in 78 games. It was his lowest point output since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The assist in Tuesday's win hopefully will get Benn going, as he can ill-afford another slow start after what happened in 2018-19. Next up is a Thursday date with Calgary, a team Benn has found great success against over the course of his career, posting 32 points over 31 career contests.
