Stars' Jamie Benn: Finds net with man advantage
Benn tallied a power-play goal on two shots and had four PIM with two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.
Playing in his 800th NHL game, Benn got the Stars on the board late in the second period to ignite a Dallas rally from a 2-0 deficit. It was his 15th goal of the season but his first in the last six games, and his first on the power play since Jan. 11. Benn's offense has taken a dip this season, thanks in part to a career-low shooting percentage (10.4). The Dallas captain has 15 goals and 28 points in 55 games and is an uncharacteristic minus-7.
