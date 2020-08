Benn netted a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Benn was held off the scoresheet in all three of the Stars' round-robin games. The Stars' captain had seven shots, nine hits and a minus-4 rating during the round robin. Benn will need to pick up the scoring pace -- his 39 points in 69 regular-season contests marked his lowest total since the lockout-shortened 2013 campaign, when he had 33 points in 41 games.