Benn is eligible to play in Game 6 against the Golden Knights on Monday after completing his two-game suspension for cross-checking Vegas' Mark Stone on Tuesday.

Dallas won two consecutive contests without Benn in the lineup. He has racked up eight assists, 11 points, 36 shots on net, 30 hits and 51 PIM in 16 games this postseason. Benn's return could make Fredrik Olofsson a healthy scratch for Monday's must-win matchup.