Stars' Jamie Benn: Fires home winner against Sabres

Benn scored his 19th goal of the season in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

The 29-year-old has endured a sluggish January, scoring three goals and four points in nine games, but he was still playing with plenty of energy Wednesday, firing six shots and laying four hits with a plus-1 rating. Benn needs just one more goal to record his sixth straight season with 20. Benn's 35 points through 49 games puts him on pace for his lowest scoring total in a full season since 2010-11, but he still has plenty of time to put together a more productive second half.