Benn scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Benn beat John Gibson a 2-on-1 break at the end of the second period that put Dallas up 2-1. The goal stretched his current point streak to four games and five points (three goals, two assists). The 36-year-old Benn continues to defy time with his strong play. Overall, he has seven goals and seven assists in 19 games, but his ice time continues to drop irrespective of his output. Benn played just 10:45 on Tuesday after putting up 9:49 on Sunday. Yes, that could be to rest him, but at the same time, he's adjusted to less ice time. So it's a grant experiment, but one that is worth getting on board.