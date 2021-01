Benn (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Predators, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn exited Friday's season opener against the Predators in the second period and didn't return. The 31-year-old didn't participate in Sunday's optional skate, and the Stars won't make a decision until warmups commence around 7 p.m. EST. Joel L'Esperance likely will enter the lineup if Benn can't go.