Benn (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with the Red Wings, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

After seeing the start of their season delayed as a result of COVID-19 protocols, Benn was limited to just 11:43 of his time in the season opener thanks to his lower-body issue. If the 31-year-old winger does jump back into the lineup against Detroit, he should immediately retake his spot on both the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. If not, Jason Dickinson figures to continue seeing elevated minutes alongside Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov.