Stars' Jamie Benn: Garners helper
Benn recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Benn had the lone helper on a Tyler Seguin insurance tally late in the third period. The 30-year-old has four assists over his last six games, but just six points overall through 14 contests. Benn is shooting just 3.1 percent on 32 shots this year -- compared to a career mark of 13.4 percent. He'll probably turn things around eventually, and that would come with a big points binge for the four-time 30-goal scorer.
