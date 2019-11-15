Stars' Jamie Benn: Gathers assist in win
Benn picked up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Benn snapped a five-game point drought with the helper on Justin Dowling's opening goal. Still, it's an ugly stat line for the 30-year-old. Benn has produced seven points, 43 shots and 39 hits through 20 contests. Fantasy owners will need to see more than a simple helper before the forward can be trusted to produce consistently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.