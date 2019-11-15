Stars' Jamie Benn: Gathers assist in win

Benn picked up an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Benn snapped a five-game point drought with the helper on Justin Dowling's opening goal. Still, it's an ugly stat line for the 30-year-old. Benn has produced seven points, 43 shots and 39 hits through 20 contests. Fantasy owners will need to see more than a simple helper before the forward can be trusted to produce consistently.