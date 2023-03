Benn recorded an assist, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Benn set up a Miro Heiskanen tally in the first period. Since the start of February, Benn has been dialed in with six goals and five helpers over 12 contests. The 33-year-old isn't slowing down late in the campaign -- he now has 25 goals, 30 assists, 145 shots on net, 75 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 63 outings overall in a resurgent season.