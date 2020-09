Benn posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Benn set up John Klingberg for the lone tally of the series-opening contest. Through 17 games, Benn has five goals, nine helpers, 57 hits and 44 shots on goal. Head coach Rick Bowness shuffled his lines to start the Western Conference finals -- Benn played alongside Radek Faksa and Blake Comeau, a grouping that would likely lead to Benn producing less offense in the long run.