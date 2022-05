Benn picked up an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames in Game 5.

Benn snapped his 11-game point drought when he set up Jason Robertson's second-period tally. Despite the lack of offense, Benn has remained in a second-line role. Through five playoff outings, the captain has six shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating.