Stars' Jamie Benn: Gifts owners a goal in win

Benn opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 road win over the Wild.

Benn was all smiles as he chipped in an across-the-doorstep feed from Alexander Radulov. The elite winger has 15 goals and just as many helpers through 36 games, but he'll have to pick up the pace on the power play in order to finish with 20-plus man-advantage points for the fifth straight year.