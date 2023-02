Benn scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Benn is up to four goals and one assist through seven outings in February. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 27 -- it's been more consistency than explosiveness for Benn in recent weeks. The captain has 23 tallies, 26 helpers, 19 power-play points, 134 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-16 rating through 58 appearances.