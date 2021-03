Benn recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Benn picked up the secondary assist on Jason Robertson's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. The 31-year-old Benn has assists in each of the last three games. He's up to 11 points, 37 shots on net, 21 PIM and 19 hits in 16 contests. Expect the Canadian forward to hold down a top-line assignment throughout the year.