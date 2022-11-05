Benn scored a hat trick in a 6-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

it was the seventh of his career. The first two came on the power play. Benn pushed the score to 4-1 in the second when he poked the puck behind Jack Campbell after he had stopped Jason Robertson. He then tapped in another goal on the man advantage when a rebound from a point shot bounced to him at the side of the net early in the third. Benn's third was a pure skill move -- he held the puck on a 2-on-1 and roofed it high across Campbell's body and above his glove. It sealed the game at 6-2 at 12:33 of the third. Benn has been a forgotten man in many fantasy circles, but he's on fire lately. He's riding a three-game, eight-point streak (four goals, four assists).