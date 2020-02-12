Stars' Jamie Benn: Hats off to Dallas captain

Benn registered a hat trick on just three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Benn was a one-man wrecking crew Tuesday. He opened the scoring just under eight minutes into the first period, added a power-play tally late in the second, then sealed the win with an empty-netter late in regulation. Benn sputtered offensively to start the year but he's been much more consistent since the Christmas break. The 30-year-old is up to 18 goals and 31 points in 56 games on the season and will chase career goal No. 300 Thursday in Toronto.