Stars' Jamie Benn: Held to one shot on goal
Benn went scoreless for the second straight game Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey.
Dallas' first trip into the Eastern Time Zone didn't go well at all, as the normally high-octane stars were held to just one goal in 120 minutes against Ottawa and New Jersey. Part of that was because neither Benn nor the rest of the Stars' scorers were getting much to the net Tuesday, as Dallas only put 24 shots on goal. Benn and his teammates are much better than they showed in Newark, and he'll likely get back to form Friday when Minnesota visits the Stars.
