Benn logged a power-play assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

This was Benn's third straight game with a helper, and two of those assists have come on the power play. He's notched five points over six games to start December. The 34-year-old forward has 20 points (six on the power play), 42 shots on net, 25 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 27 contests this season, providing solid offense while playing mainly on the third line at even strength.